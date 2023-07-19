TPG Buys Nextech For $1.4B, Boosting Healthcare IT Solutions Presence

TPG Inc TPG inked a deal to acquire Nextech from Thomas H. Lee Partners (THL) for $1.4 billion.

Nextech offers clinical and administrative healthcare technology solutions provider for specialty physician practices.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

"Our investment in Nextech builds on our thematic focus on healthcare IT solutions that enhance provider productivity and enable high-quality patient care across settings. Nextech's SaaS and payment solutions are purpose-built for specialty providers and create meaningful workflow and efficiency benefits for its customers. We look forward to partnering with Bill and the Nextech team to expand the reach and impact of the platform," said TPG's Katherine Wood and Art Heidrich.

This month, TPG inked a deal with Forcepoint to buy its Global Governments and Critical Infrastructure (Forcepoint G2CI) business from Francisco Partners for an undisclosed amount.

Price Action: TPG shares are trading higher by 0.45% at $31.09 on the last check Wednesday.