Gogoro, Bikebank To Launch Smartscooters And Battery Swapping Across Eight Korean Cities

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 24, 2023 6:07 AM | 1 min read
  • Battery swapping solutions provider Gogoro Inc GGR said it is expanding its partnership with Bikebank in Korea
  • Bikebank was founded in 2019 to improve Korea's two-wheeled vehicle environment and to develop and supply eco-friendly mobility.
  • The companies will introduce Gogoro Smartscooters and battery swapping to Korean consumers in Q3 2023 under the Dotstation brand, expanding their battery swapping network to seven additional cities beyond Seoul.
  • Gogoro Smartscooters and battery swapping have been operating in Seoul for food deliveries since 2019.
  • Also ReadGogoro Posts 16% Decline In Q1 Revenue, Dragged By Seasonally Lower Volume In Taiwan
  • Bikebank has opened two Dotstation retail stores for consumers and last mile delivery riders and expanded the battery swapping network to more than 70 battery swapping stations across Korea.
  • Price Action: GGR shares closed lower by 3.21% at $3.02 on Tuesday.

