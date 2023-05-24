Gogoro, Bikebank To Launch Smartscooters And Battery Swapping Across Eight Korean Cities

- Battery swapping solutions provider Gogoro Inc GGR said it is expanding its partnership with Bikebank in Korea.
- Bikebank was founded in 2019 to improve Korea's two-wheeled vehicle environment and to develop and supply eco-friendly mobility.
- The companies will introduce Gogoro Smartscooters and battery swapping to Korean consumers in Q3 2023 under the Dotstation brand, expanding their battery swapping network to seven additional cities beyond Seoul.
- Gogoro Smartscooters and battery swapping have been operating in Seoul for food deliveries since 2019.
- Also Read: Gogoro Posts 16% Decline In Q1 Revenue, Dragged By Seasonally Lower Volume In Taiwan
- Bikebank has opened two Dotstation retail stores for consumers and last mile delivery riders and expanded the battery swapping network to more than 70 battery swapping stations across Korea.
- Price Action: GGR shares closed lower by 3.21% at $3.02 on Tuesday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.