How Dotmatics And Semarchy Are Turning Data Into Dollars With AI-Enabled Applications

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

We are in an era of rapid scientific advancement. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, healthcare workers and researchers have worked around the clock to share their data and, hopefully, make major breakthroughs. Of course, this process is more costly and time-consuming than words can express.

On average, it takes 10-20 years for a drug to be developed and approved for production. The average cost for taking a medication from the lab to the shelf is $1.4 billion. Similarly, it can take a decade and a few billion dollars for vaccinations to be fully developed for the public. While the coronavirus sparked about 80 companies in 18 countries to increase efficiency in finding a preventative vaccine, the U.S. government spent $9 billion in development costs as well as an additional $200 million for vaccine preparedness.

There are many variables to take into account when it comes to the timelines and budgets of public health-related research–one of which is the ways in which scientists receive and use their data. Platforms of the past have led to compromised success and delayed results.

There has been a lack of integration, making it difficult for researchers to connect and collaborate all in one place.

Luckily, artificial intelligence is putting an end to these frustrations. Companies like Dotmatics and Semarchy are solving complex data challenges for scientists and businesses alike through their digital transformation efforts.

What Is Digital Transformation?

Digital transformation is more than just using the newest technology. It is reconsidering the way we perform day-to-day processes, run businesses, and make decisions—and improving them through technology. Artificial intelligence aids in digital transformation efforts by automating many manual tasks. In the sciences, AI automation means researchers can stay focused in the lab rather than worrying about locating, storing, and retrieving siloed data files from a variety of sources. It means that healthcare workers can get back to their experiments and trials.

Dotmatics is a newly branded $200 million ARR cloud software company in this sector. In its pre-IPO stage, Dotmatics is reportedly already profitable and is now aiming at the $19 billion Life Sciences R&D software market helping 2 million scientists and 10,000 customers like BAS-F, Merck, and Novartis and research universities like MIT and Oxford. Their AI models automate laboratory data workflows and connect professionals with the R&D knowledge and data that they need most. The company’s goal is to empower scientists to continue improving and saving lives.

“Companies that own the cleanest, best-annotated data to power their AI analytics and decision-making will be best positioned to succeed in this new paradigm,” says Thomas Swalla, CEO of Dotmatics. “We can transform scientific R&D with a platform that addresses the data challenges and then connects industry-favorite applications to better harmonize science and data.”

Scientists using Dotmatics’ resources are seeing a 70% reduction in time spent on data integration and analysis, and a 70% increase in time used conducting experiments.

More focus on scientific application—rather than acquiring, organizing, integrating, and analyzing datasets—will be a game-changer for the industry. And pharmaceutical companies are taking notice. Semarchy, a data management and integration company whose unified platform makes data accessible and usable, is another company bringing digital transformation to the forefront of science, such as through its partnership with a global pharmaceutical company with a team of more than 100,000 employees across 170 countries.

Semarchy uses automation to enable users to judge the quality of documents, clean data, identify and reduce data breaches, and streamline processes. These efforts are useful across industries, but especially so in the pharmaceuticals industry, where customer data, the results from studies, and so on, all need to be accurate, organized, and usable so that rational decisions can be made about everything from life-saving treatments and medications to adjustments in production.

“There’s a lot of hysteria in the world that we’re living in—a lot of noise and emotions. It feels like we’ve gotten away from being rational and using facts,” CMO Bett Hansen says. "We are hearing from our customers that they need to cut through the noise and move from emotional to data-driven decision-making. Semarchy's mission is to empower just such a transition by ensuring that our clients have visibility into all relevant sources of data and that the data is high-quality and timely."

With the help of AI-enabled applications and digital transformation strategies, better decisions can be made more quickly and with less overhead. Scientists can focus on the application of science rather than the monotony of paperwork and integrating data from various silos. With AI supporting our scientists, we are sure to make breakthrough discoveries at accelerated rates.

