Bringing Favorite Consumables To Market Might Get Even More Lucrative For This Water Stock As Prices Rise

Water Ways Technologies Inc. WWT WWT is a global provider of what it reports to be cutting-edge water irrigation and cultivation technology solutions for agriculture.

Catering to farmers, cultivators and agricultural producers, Water Ways Technologies has a role to play in a number of consumables that make their way into the consumer world.

The delicious Driscoll blueberries popped onto Walmart Inc. WMT shelves, and the carefully cultivated cannabis buds of Cronos Group CRON have both been treated by the Water Ways Technologies irrigation system. They’re just a few of the consumables that owe their quality — at least in part — to the Water Ways Technologies agtech and irrigation solution.

Water Ways Technologies states that its smart irrigation system has enriched over 20,000 acres of land and covered 138 projects all over the world. The company’s portfolio includes projects in Canada, Ethiopia, China, Israel, Peru and Laos, each of which is catered to a unique consumable.

Bites By Numbers

Water Ways Technologies reports:

Serving 400 customers in over 40 countries

$CA20 million in sales in 2021

Year-over-year revenue growth of 59%

Oversubscribed private placement of CA$4.4 million

2022 backlog of orders CA$15M

“With our vast experience in designing, planning, constructing and managing agricultural and irrigation projects, we have built a wide network of professional staff around the globe who manage projects locally, ensuring high-quality maintenance and services at every step along the way,” the Water Ways Technologies website says.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Photo by Süleyman Şahan on Pexels