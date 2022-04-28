This Smart Cart Technology Is Reportedly Helping Customers Skip Long Lines And Streamline Their Shopping Experience: A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.'s (NASDAQ: AZ) (TSXV: AZ)

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.’s AZ AZ Cust2Mate Smart Carts outperform traditional point-of-sale and self-checkout payment options, according to data collected over 30 days at Israeli supermarket Yochanaof.

The Cust2Mate Smart Cart streamlines the shopping experience by recognizing every purchased item and enabling in-cart payment to skip lines while allowing retail grocers to direct shoppers to discounted products and in-store promotions to manage and move inventory efficiently.



The data shows Cust2Mate Smart Carts outperformed traditional payment options in average items sold per basket and average total spent in New Israel Shekels (NIS) per basket.



The Cust2Mate Smart Carts averaged 36.2 items sold per basket compared to an average of 31.1 items sold per basket for traditional point of sale, representing a 15.7% increase and compared to an average of 27.4 items sold per basket for self-checkout, a rise of 32.1%.



The Smart Cart purchases also averaged NIS 378.40 ($117.15) per basket, an increase of 19.6% compared to an average of NIS 316.50 ($97.90) spent per basket for traditional point of sale and a 33.9% increase compared to an average of NIS 282.50 ($84.40) for self-checkout. Additionally, Cust2Mate tracked the amount of time customers spend in the store, a capability not available with traditional shopping carts or self-checkout kiosks.

This is a game changer for retailers as they are fighting for 1-3% margins, added to this is the enhanced level of security that the platform offers which eliminates the opportunity for mistakes or theft, again increasing the retailers revenues.

A Better Shopping Experience For Shopper And Store?



"The data provides tangible evidence that our Cust2Mate Smart Carts are capable of driving increased revenues for our customers. We designed our carts to create a fun, frictionless experience for shoppers and to serve as an effective tool for inventory management and planning for retailers. The results demonstrate that in less time, customers bought more items and spent more money when using Cust2Mate,” Cust2Mate CEO Rafi Yam said.



A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. “creates innovative solutions for complex challenges”. It reports that its Cust2Mate product streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick and go," bypassing cashier checkout lines.

Learn more about A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. at www.A2Zas.com.

Photo provided by A2Z Smart Technologies