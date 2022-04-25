Energy Fuels (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Poised Amid Support For Nuclear Energy

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Energy Fuels UUUU EFR says it is well positioned as clean energy has become a top priority worldwide. A recent article discussing this shines the spotlight on Capitol Hill and strong bipartisan support for nuclear energy.

Energy Fuels, a member of the Nuclear Energy Institute (“NEI”), is among the companies paying close attention as hallmark pieces of legislation have demonstrated that carbon-free, always-on nuclear power is an indispensable driver of the clean energy future. The article discusses the “Build Back Better Act, which is currently on the back burner but contains broadly supported climate provisions that include a production tax credit (‘PTC’) for electricity generated by nuclear power plants in operation today, as well as tax credits for all clean electricity technologies… The bill also includes funding for the development of a domestic high-assay low-enriched uranium (‘HALEU’) supply, a fuel which is essential to the demonstration of advanced reactors, as well as resources to support efforts such as the coal to nuclear transition.”

Discussing Energy Fuels’ positioning, the piece reads, “The company operates three of America’s key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch ISR Project in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today and has a licensed capacity of more than 8 million pounds of U3O8 per year… The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is currently on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U3O8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is also currently on standby… In addition to these production facilities, Energy Fuels has one of the largest NI 43-101-compliant uranium resource portfolios in the country, along with several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development.”

To view the full article, visit https://ibn.fm/92UQg

About Energy Fuels Inc.

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U3O8 to major nuclear utilities. The company also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and is ramping up to commercial-scale production of REE carbonate. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver, and all of its assets and employees are in the United States . Energy Fuels holds three of America’s key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery (“ISR”) Project in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U3O8 per year and has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as REE carbonate and uranium from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U3O8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is also on standby and has a licensed capacity of 1.5 million pounds of U3O8 per year. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels’ common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol UUUU, and the company’s common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol EFR. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.EnergyFuels.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to UUUU are available in the company’s newsroom at http://ibn.fm/UUUU

About Green Energy Stocks

Green Energy Stocks (GCS) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (EV), as well as other emerging market opportunities in the green sector. The company provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from Green Energy Stocks, text “Green” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit https://www.greennrgstocks.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Green Energy Stocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published: https://www.greennrgstocks.com/Disclaimer

Green Energy Stocks

Los Angeles, CA

greennrgstocks.com

415.949.5050 Office

Editor@GreenNRGStocks.com

Green Energy Stocks is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image sourced from Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.