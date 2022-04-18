Energy Fuels Establishing Foothold In Growing REE Market

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Recent report forecasts REE space to see 4% CAGR through 2027

Demand for magnets projected to increase demand for rare earth elements

Energy Fuels is the only U.S. company producing an REE product this far down the REE supply chain

A recent Mordor Intelligence article is reporting that the global rare earth elements (“REE”) market has reached an estimated 161,354.65 tons this year, with an expected compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of more than 4% between now and 2027 (https://ibn.fm/6UppN). That growth could prove beneficial to Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU EFR, a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company that is also moving faster than any other company to re-establish a domestic REE supply chain.

According to Mordor, factors driving the growth of the market include high demand from emerging economies and dependency of “green technology” on rare earth elements. “Rare earth elements usually have high electrical conductivity, and…

