SRAX Bringing Precise Data Delivery, Power Of Big Data Analytics

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

SRAX SRAX, a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform, has developed and acquired a portfolio of products that maximizes engagement for durable corporate and brand awareness while delivering transparent insight into companies for investors to perform due diligence. SRAX is bringing crisp, precise data delivery that provides clarity in a matter of minutes with an opportunity for a deeper dive and is using the power of big data to back it up. “SRAX takes a holistic approach to the investor space with its Sequire platform, beginning by helping companies understand and evaluate their current shareholder base. From there, Sequire uses the power of big data analytics to identify trends and devise strategies to retain existing (and acquire more) shareholders,” a recent article explains. “SRAX offers a host of other products that complement the Sequire platform, including conference platforms (brick-and-mortar and digital), education and tools (masterclasses, tools, blogs, circles, subcommunities), networking (an investor community of 9+ million retail and institutional investors), and a community newsletter. In other words, everything that investors look for and public companies need, all in one package.”

To view the full article, visit https://ibn.fm/Um4Gi

About SRAX Inc.

SRAX is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information about the company, visit www.SRAX.com and MySequire.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SRAX are available in the company’s newsroom at http://ibn.fm/SRAX

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire is the wire service that gives you more. From regional releases to global announcements presented in multiple languages, we offer the wire-grade dissemination products you’ll need to ensure that your next press release grabs the attention of your target audience and doesn’t let go. While our competitors look to nickel and dime you with hidden fees and restrictive word limits, InvestorWire keeps things transparent.

As part of its service, InvestorWire provides coverage of noteworthy announcements. To further expand visibility of achievements being made throughout a multitude of sectors, InvestorWire’s syndication partners have extended the digital coverage to include individual broadcasts on financial websites and platforms visited by millions of investors daily.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://ibn.fm/Disclaimer

InvestorWire (IW)

8033 Sunset Blvd Suite 1037-IW

Los Angeles, CA 90046

310.299.1717 Office

www.InvestorWire.com

Editor@InvestorWire.com

InvestorWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image sourced from Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.