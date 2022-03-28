Gaucho Holding's (NASDAQ: VINO) Gaucho - Buenos Aires Fashion Line Debuts At Runway7's New York Fashion Week

Photos by Getty for Gaucho - Buenos Aires

Celebrities filled the front row at the Feb. 11 kickoff of Runway7’s New York Fashion Week (NYFW) held at Sony Hall.

Gaucho Group Holding Inc.s’ VINO fashion division, Gaucho - Buenos Aires, joined brands such as PatBo, Dauphinette, and Judy Turner in showcasing their collections at the prestigious event.

Gaucho’s Role In NYFW

Gaucho’s goal was to convey its values to the audience as well as increase the brand’s visibility while maintaining its core mission and narrative. Gaucho’s newly appointed Director of Design Lautaro Garcia de la Pena said the company was there for people who wanted their fashion to feel as good as it looks.

“Gaucho is a brand for tomorrow’s originals. Our values — strength, resilience, optimism — run through everything we make, from the quality of our leather to the fearlessness of our silhouettes and our unending passion for Buenos Aires’ fashion heritage,” Lautaro said.

The Reception

Gaucho reportedly wowed the audience with its collections for both women and men as well as unisex pieces. Argentine percussive dance and music group Che Malambo opened the show before Gaucho took the runway. The electric performance was inspired by the spirit of the gaucho, a cowboy of the South American pampas from which the dance company gets its name.

The Collection

Gaucho presented 25 looks from its women’s and men’s ready-to-wear collection, including accessories and leather bags, that are inspired by modern-day Bohemians and the Argentinian landscape. The collection includes apparel made from various colors of pure silks, plush suedes, and cozy knit blends.

Included in Gaucho’s collection are a women’s Felicitas suede biker jacket, Antonio fringe skirt, and men’s quilted Saturino bomber jacket. Gaucho also presented a collection of leather bags — the Lucky Bag, the Esquel hand-braided bag, the Bolson shopper, and the Goya backpack — as well as its unisex Quintana hat.

What NYFW Could Mean For Gaucho

NYFW is among the most significant go-to events for designers and fashion brands around the world. The event, attended by more than 150,000 people each year, gives brands the exposure they need to make a name in the fashion industry.

