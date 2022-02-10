Gaucho – Buenos Aires Announces A New Director Of Design To Lead The Company At This Year's New York Fashion Week

Photo by Michael Lee in Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

The apparel industry was one of the most heavily hit industries in 2020, according to The Business of Fashion. Sales for clothing and accessories decreased by 26% in retail stores compared to the previous year.

But now the market is rallying as the demand for clothing and shoes is on the rise across the globe. The global apparel market is expected to grow from $1.5 trillion in 2020 to $2.25 trillion in 2025.

In an industry dominated by big names such as Nike Inc. NKE, Skechers USA Inc. SKX, and Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU, smaller players such as Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. VINO can help bring excitement and a fresh perspective.

Gaucho is a company with a focus that includes luxury real estate, leather goods, fashion, and home decor. The company recently announced the appointment of Lautaro Garcia de la Peña as the new Director of Design for its fashion and leather goods brand, Gaucho - Buenos Aires.

About The New Director

De la Peña is a 29-year-old Argentine jewelry designer. He holds a degree in architecture and brings to the table several years of experience after working as a jewelry designer in Europe. He joins Gaucho’s creative team and will be the main designer for the company’s jewelry collection, which is expected to debut this year.

De la Peña will also be leading Gaucho - Buenos Aires' 2022 collection runway show at the New York Fashion Week, an event organized by Runway 7, taking place at the Sony Hall on February 11. New York’s fashion week is a prestigious event that brings together designers and fashion brands from across the world.

Fashion week is an intriguing event for any designer and fashion brand to showcase their creativity. The event attracts over 150,000 attendees and generates more than $600 million in total income. The economic impact of the fashion week outweighs that of the Super Bowl and the U.S. Open Tennis Championships.

The Founder and Chairman of Gaucho, Scott Mathis, believes De la Peña’s positive attitude and creative spirit are a perfect fit for Gaucho. “Lautaro’s artistic vision and style pair perfectly with Gaucho - Buenos Aires. We look forward to great things from our team of Lautaro, Carmen [Vils], and Guido [Spangenberg], who each bring a distinct point of view and an enormous amount of vision and talent,” added Scott.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.