AMMO, Inc. Announces Plans To Provide Crypto Currency Processing Capabilities For GunBroker.com

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 17, 2022 -- AMMO, Inc. POWW POWWP)) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), owner of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries, and a leading vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components, today announced an agreement with Digital Cash Processing to provide digital payment solutions for transactions on GunBroker.com

Digital Cash Processing (“DCP”), a unit of Prior Lake, Minnesota-based Innovative Computer Professionals Inc., is a leading fintech corporation providing single source solutions for global issuing and acquiring including ATM, POS, e-commerce and cryptocurrency processing.

Fred Wagenhals, AMMO Chairman & CEO, commented upon this exciting business partnership, noting that “AMMO is taking a significant step forward in our plans to further leverage the already impressive GunBroker.com Marketplace platform with our partnership with DCP. DCP offers a multitude of financial services solutions to create faster, more secure payments and processing systems. GunBroker.com already provides some of the best-in-class transactional technology, and the addition of premier digital processing capabilities to the Marketplace not only adds a new capability but levels up the entire platform to meet the demands of an increasingly digital economy. We look forward to the synergies we can create through this partnership.”

About AMMO, Inc.

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, AMMO designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sports shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes its own branded munitions, including its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, and armor piercing rounds for military use. For more information, please visit www.ammo-inc.com.

About GunBroker.com

GunBroker.com is the largest online marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting and related products. Aside from merchandise bearing its logo, GunBroker.com currently sells none of the items listed on its website. Third-party sellers list items on the site and Federal and state laws govern the sale of firearms and other restricted items. Ownership policies and regulations are followed using licensed firearms dealers as transfer agents. Launched in 1999, GunBroker.com is an informative, secure and safe way to buy and sell firearms, ammunition, air guns, archery equipment, knives and swords, firearms accessories and hunting/shooting gear online. GunBroker.com promotes responsible ownership of guns and firearms. For more information, please visit: www.gunbroker.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Reports filed on Form 8-K.

Media Contact:

Victoria Welch

AMMO, Inc.

(480) 947-0001

vwelch@ammoinc.com

Investor Contact:

Reed Anderson

ICR

(646) 277-1260

IR@ammo-inc.com