Enjoy Spring Break or Summer Vacation Worry-Free With Telehealth for Travelers

The world’s opening back up, and that means many of us are buzzing with spring break and summer vacation plans. As exciting as those plans are, there are always those persistent little worries that accompany travel prep. What if I miss the plane? What if my luggage gets lost? What if I get sick?

Worrying won’t help you with either of the first two problems, but telemedicine providers are an excellent resource for travelers as the warm weather and vacation season arrives. Here’s how advancements in telehealth are disrupting the health industry—while ensuring that you can enjoy vacation without disruption.

You can schedule virtual visits in a variety of formats.

As convenient as video consultations can be, not every patient wants (or is able to) get on a video call for a remote doctor’s visit. That’s why telehealth industry frontrunner CallonDoc offers additional formats for patients to choose from: form visits—in which the patient simply fills out a questionnaire for a doctor to look over, phone consultations, or video consultations.

With three different types of visits to choose from, this telemedicine provider makes it easier than ever to schedule and complete a doctor’s visit from wherever you may be—on the beach, traveling for a wedding, or visiting family.

You can get prescriptions from any U.S. pharmacy.

Running out of a prescription, forgetting it, or needing a new prescription while on vacation used to be a nightmare. In the past, having a prescription filled at a new pharmacy could take a few days, leaving you unmedicated as you waited. Thankfully, health tech companies are revolutionizing how prescriptions are handled as well. Some, like CallonDoc, are set up to work with any U.S. pharmacy, reducing wait times and getting prescriptions filled in two hours rather than two days. With healthcare teams able to treat more than 70 different conditions, all online, 24/7, telehealth users can travel without the stress.

Here are just a few of the scenarios that travelers could encounter:

Toothaches

There’s nothing like mouth pain to turn a long-awaited vacation sour. A quick telemedicine visit can get you a prescription to help with the pain until you can get home to see your regular dentist.

Acne breakout

What if you’re traveling for a wedding and wake up with a breakout? You can get virtual dermatology care fast.

Sick child

Traveling with children is challenging enough without also trying to find a local pediatrician who will see you, or sitting for hours in an urgent care waiting room. Having a virtual option means keeping your child at the hotel or grandma’s house, and letting them relax while you chat with a medical professional. Many providers offer compassionate pediatric care for children 2 and older for common childhood illnesses like fever, strep, and more.

Insomnia

Plenty of travelers have trouble sleeping, whether from jet lag or from being in an unfamiliar place. A telemedicine visit can set you up with a safe prescription to get you through your travels.

Motion sickness

Motion sickness from a road trip, cruise, or boating trip can ruin an otherwise fun day. Through a virtual consultation and the fast prescription options mentioned above, providers can prescribe medicine to help so you can enjoy your day on the water (or in the car!).

Forgotten birth control

If you’re on a daily birth control pill and forget to bring them, a quick request and immediate prescription refill will help ensure that you don’t miss a single day.

UTIs

UTIs and their accompanying pain and fever are a common occurrence for many. A telemedicine provider can prescribe antibiotics and pain relief so you don’t miss out on your trip.

Telemedicine visits can help keep your special vacation, event, or family trip a time you want to remember, instead of something you’d rather forget. With easy scheduling, several formats to choose from, and the ability to treat a variety of conditions, a telehealth account is the travel companion every vacationer needs.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.