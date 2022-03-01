Energy Fuels Poised Following Positive Report On Uranium Sector

Energy Fuels UUUU EFR is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company that supplies U308 to major nuclear utilities, holds three of America’s key uranium production centers, and boasts more uranium production capacity than any other U.S. company. And as the year unfolds, a rosy Uranium Investing report, whose excerpts are contained in a recent article, notes that things in the uranium sector look good. This 2022 forecast means good news for Energy Fuels. The Uranium Investing report notes that uranium was one of the few commodities to register two solid years of gains amid a global pandemic, causing many analysts to predict that higher uranium prices are here to stay. “‘This idea has been bolstered by rising demand for clean energy, specifically the need for carbon-free electricity,’ the article continued. The article went on to quote John Kotek, vice president of policy development and public affairs at the Nuclear Energy Institute, who said: ‘Globally, nuclear continues to account for 10% of total electricity and is the second-largest source of carbon-free power… While that number won’t change much in the near term given the number of nuclear reactors under construction today, the interest we’re seeing in new nuclear construction coupled with the increasing drive to decarbonize gives us confidence that share will grow over time.’”

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U3O8 to major nuclear utilities. The company also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and is ramping up to commercial-scale production of REE carbonate. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver, and all of its assets and employees are in the United States . Energy Fuels holds three of America’s key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery (“ISR”) Project in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U3O8 per year and has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as REE carbonate and uranium from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U3O8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is also on standby and has a licensed capacity of 1.5 million pounds of U3O8 per year. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels’ common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol UUUU, and the company’s common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol EFR. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.EnergyFuels.com.

