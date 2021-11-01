Pond Technologies Collaborates with Project Delivery Firm Malone Group on International Project Development

Photo by Cytonn Photography on Unsplash

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga.

Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSX.V: POND) announced that it has agreed to a non-exclusive collaboration arrangement with project delivery firm Malone Group. Headquartered in Ireland, with offices in the UK, Bulgaria and Canada, Malone Group works with leading brands internationally to manage and deliver high-value, business-critical projects.

This arrangement was announced alongside Minister Robert Troy T.D., Minister of State responsible for trade promotion, digital and company regulation during an enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland trade mission to Toronto.

“Pond’s proprietary technology can play an important part in making a myriad of industries more sustainable,” said Stephen Malone, CEO of Malone Group. “We must reduce the amount of carbon entering the atmosphere if we are to leave behind a planet that future generations can inhabit. Malone Group embraces this collaboration as we believe strongly that combining our engineering and project management capabilities with Pond’s carbon capture technology we can make a positive difference globally.”

Collaboration Highlights

Pond and Malone Group have agreed to collaborate on a non-exclusive basis in pursuing projects internationally.

Malone Group will promote and recommend Pond to potential ESG clients on a non-exclusive basis.

Malone Group provides Pond access to process and safety engineering expertise as well as a wealth of experience in delivering projects in operational and regulated environments.

Malone Group will enable Pond to continue to aggressively commercialize its algae-based growth platform across a myriad of sectors globally.

Pond will promote and recommend Malone Group on a non-exclusive basis on future projects.

A pioneering global partnership between Malone Group and Pond will provide Pond the added infrastructure to support the scaling-up process through its ongoing commercialization efforts.

“This collaboration with Malone comes at an extremely important time for Pond on the heels of the most significant milestones achieved to date with respect to the validation of our robust technology from multi-billion-dollar international organizations,” said Grant Smith, President and CEO at Pond Technology Holdings Inc. “The vertically integrated model we utilize to enable industries to monetize their waste emissions, reduce their carbon footprint and create sustainable products, is garnering much interest globally and Malone Group will greatly assist us in our commercialization efforts.”

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content was purely for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.