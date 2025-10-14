Ray Dalio Warns Of Looming Squeeze: Government Debt Is 'Like Plaque In The Arteries' Of Global Economy

Billionaire investor and Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio has issued a stark warning about the health of the global economy, comparing government debt to a medical condition.

Speaking in a podcast from his research vessel OceanX, Dalio cautioned that rising debt service costs are creating a "looming squeeze" on the financial system.

Rising Debt Is Like A ‘Plaque In The Arteries’

"When debt and debt service rise relative to your income, it’s like plaque in the arteries that then begins to squeeze out the spending," Dalio stated.

He explained that as governments are forced to allocate more capital to paying interest on their debts, less is available for other essential expenditures, creating a dangerous dynamic that constricts economic growth.

This prediction stems from Dalio’s trademark approach of researching historical trends to understand current events. He attributes the technique to being helpful for providing him with the foresight to anticipate past downturns.

"Because of that type of research, I was able to anticipate the 2008 financial crisis,” he explained, stressing that the underlying mechanics of debt cycles and the behavior of humans do not change throughout history.

Dalio Says That The World Is In A ‘1937-38 Moment’

Putting the current situation into a historical context, Dalio asserted that the world is in a period analogous to the late 1930s.

He sees today’s financial pressures as one of five major forces shaping the world, alongside internal political conflict, geopolitical shifts, acts of nature, and technological disruption.

He believes these forces are converging to create a period of significant global instability.

Dalio On Practitioners Versus Economists

Dalio, who ran Bridgewater Associates for 47 years, built the firm into one of the world’s largest global macro hedge funds by making high-level bets on the movements of economies and currencies.

He argues that, unlike theoretical economists, practitioners are “tested in the markets,” forced to reckon with the real-world consequences of their financial predictions.

His current warning is based on that same principle: analyzing timeless patterns of cause and effect that he believes are re-emerging today with potentially severe consequences.

