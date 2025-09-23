Ray Dalio Warns Of 'Very, Very Dark Times,' Says Learning To 'Diversify My Bets' Was The Key To Success: 'A Smart Rabbit Has Three Holes'

Billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio, has issued a stark warning about the economic future. He appeared in a podcast with Steven Bartlett, titled “very, very dark times,” and warned of an uncertain future for major Western economies, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

Ray Dalio Helps Investors Navigate Uncertainty

Citing unsustainable debt levels, deep internal political divisions, and rising geopolitical conflict, Dalio stressed that his own success was built on navigating such volatility, stating that learning to "diversify” his bets was the ultimate key.

In a recent podcast interview, the former hedge fund manager, who divested his remaining stake and stepped down from Bridgewater’s board, was blunt about his pessimism, responding with a simple "No" when asked if he was optimistic about the future of either the U.S. or the UK.

He characterized the U.S. as playing a "risky game," pointing specifically to its mounting financial liabilities. "If I go down my list, it definitely has this uh debt money economy problem," Dalio explained, identifying it as one of the primary forces driving the nation toward a precarious future.

‘A Smart Rabbit Has Three Holes’

To navigate the impending uncertainty, Dalio urged individuals to prioritize financial and geographical flexibility.

He shared a Chinese proverb to illustrate his point about diversification beyond a simple stock portfolio. "A smart rabbit has three holes," he said, explaining it means having the ability to "move to the better place and get out of the place that's a terrible place."

He cautioned against traditional advice that limits this flexibility, such as tying up too much capital in a primary residence, noting that the "ability to move capital matters."

A key tenet of this strategy is maintaining liquidity and mobility. The ultimate goal of this allocation strategy, he explains, is to "dramatically reduce my risk without reducing my returns," a principle he credits as being fundamental to his success.

What Made Dalio Cautious With Diversification?

Dalio revealed that this philosophy was forged in the aftermath of a devastating market miscalculation early in his career.

The painful experience taught him a lesson that would ultimately build his fortune. He recalled that after this failure, "I learned how to diversify my bets so that I could dramatically reduce my risk without reducing my returns."

He credited that single principle as the turning point that "took me to the biggest hedge fund in the world."

