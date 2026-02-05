Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares slipped in Thursday's extended trading after the company released its second-quarter earnings report

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Affirm reported quarterly earnings of 37 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 30 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $1.12 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $1.06 billion.

GMV (gross merchandise value grew 36% to $13.8 billion.

Active customers increased 23% to 25.8 million and active merchant count increased 42% to 478,000 in the second quarter.

Outlook: Affirm expects third-quarter revenue of $970 million to $1 billion, versus the $979.57 million estimate, and raised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $4.09 billion to $4.15 billion.

AFRM Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Affirm stock shed 4.4% to $56.80 in Thursday's extended trading.

