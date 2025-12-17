Rising stock chart overlaid on hundred-dollar bill.
MillerKnoll Stock Climbs After Q2 Earnings

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) shares climbed in Wednesday's extended trading after the company released its second-quarter earnings report, beating estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter. 

The Details: MillerKnoll reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 41 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly sales came in at $955.2 million, which beat the Street estimate of $943.13 million.

MillerKnoll reported the following second-quarter highlights:

  • Net sales of $955.2 million, down 1.6% as reported and down 2.5% organically, year-over-year
  • Orders of $972.5 million, up 5.5% as reported and up 4.5% organically, year-over-year, driven by growth in every segment
  • Gross margin increased 20 basis points

“Our second quarter results reflect the disciplined execution of our strategic priorities and the strength of MillerKnoll’s brand collective,” said CEO Andi Owen.

Outlook: MillerKnoll is looking for third-quarter adjusted EPS of 42 cents to 48 cents, versus the 41 cents estimate, and revenue in a range of $923 million to $963 million, versus the $915.87 million analyst estimate.

MLKN Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, MillerKnoll stock rose 5.82% to $18.55 in Wednesday's extended trading.  

Photo: Shutterstock

