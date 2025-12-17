MillerKnoll Stock Climbs After Q2 Earnings

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) shares climbed in Wednesday's extended trading after the company released its second-quarter earnings report, beating estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: MillerKnoll reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 41 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly sales came in at $955.2 million, which beat the Street estimate of $943.13 million.

MillerKnoll reported the following second-quarter highlights:

Net sales of $955.2 million, down 1.6% as reported and down 2.5% organically, year-over-year

Orders of $972.5 million, up 5.5% as reported and up 4.5% organically, year-over-year, driven by growth in every segment

Gross margin increased 20 basis points

“Our second quarter results reflect the disciplined execution of our strategic priorities and the strength of MillerKnoll’s brand collective,” said CEO Andi Owen.

Outlook: MillerKnoll is looking for third-quarter adjusted EPS of 42 cents to 48 cents, versus the 41 cents estimate, and revenue in a range of $923 million to $963 million, versus the $915.87 million analyst estimate.

MLKN Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, MillerKnoll stock rose 5.82% to $18.55 in Wednesday's extended trading.

