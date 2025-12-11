Costco Q1 Earnings: Revenue, EPS Top Estimates, Comparable Sales Climb 6.4%

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 after the bell on Thursday. Here’s what you need to know from the report.
Q1 Highlights: Costco reported first-quarter revenue of $67.31 billion, beating analyst estimates of $67.14 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The membership-based retailer reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.50 per share, beating estimates of $4.27 per share.
Net sales for the fourth quarter were up 8.2% year-over-year. Total comparable sales were up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Here’s a breakdown of comparable sales growth by region.
- Increased 5.9% in the U.S.
- Increased 6.5% in Canada
- Increased 8.8% in Other International
Membership fees came in at approximately $1.33 billion, up from $1.17 billion in the prior year's quarter.
Costco said it currently operates 923 warehouses, including 633 in the U.S. The company exited the first quarter with approximately $16.22 billion in cash and cash equivalents.
Costco executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.
COST Price Action: Costco shares were down 0.18% in after-hours, trading at $883.22 at publication time on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.
