Calvin Klein Parent PVH Stock Slides After Q3 Earnings

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) stock slid in Wednesday's extended trading after the company released its third-quarter earnings report and issued fourth-quarter EPS guidance below the analyst estimate.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: PVH reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.83 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $2.56.

Quarterly revenue came in at $2.29 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.28 billion.

“In the third quarter, we exceeded our guidance across reported revenue, operating margin and EPS, and delivered constant-currency revenue in line with expectations. Through disciplined PVH+ Plan execution, we continued to lean into the iconic brand strength of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, expanding innovation across product and delivering cut-through marketing,” said CEO Stefan Larsson.

“Calvin drove growth in key categories like underwear and fashion denim, while Tommy Hilfiger delivered growth in core lifestyle categories, elevating style icons through the Hilfiger Racing Club campaign,” Larsson added.

Outlook: PVH sees fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.20 to $3.35, versus the $3.61 analyst estimate.

PVH Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, PVH stock fell 2.06% to $85.75 in Wednesday's extended trading.

