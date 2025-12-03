PVH logo against a purple, blue and green background
December 3, 2025 5:00 PM 1 min read

Calvin Klein Parent PVH Stock Slides After Q3 Earnings

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) stock slid in Wednesday's extended trading after the company released its third-quarter earnings report and issued fourth-quarter EPS guidance below the analyst estimate.  

Here's a look at the details in the report. 

The Details: PVH reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.83 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $2.56.  

Quarterly revenue came in at $2.29 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.28 billion.

Read Next: Capricor Stock Soars, Shkreli Is Short: Here’s What Pharma Bro Had To Say 

“In the third quarter, we exceeded our guidance across reported revenue, operating margin and EPS, and delivered constant-currency revenue in line with expectations. Through disciplined PVH+ Plan execution, we continued to lean into the iconic brand strength of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, expanding innovation across product and delivering cut-through marketing,” said CEO Stefan Larsson.

“Calvin drove growth in key categories like underwear and fashion denim, while Tommy Hilfiger delivered growth in core lifestyle categories, elevating style icons through the Hilfiger Racing Club campaign,” Larsson added.

Outlook: PVH sees fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.20 to $3.35, versus the $3.61 analyst estimate.

PVH Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, PVH stock fell 2.06% to $85.75 in Wednesday's extended trading.  

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Photo: Shutterstock

PVH Logo
PVHPVH Corp
$85.75-2.06%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved