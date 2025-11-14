EXCLUSIVE: IQSTEL Clocks 90% Revenue Surge, On Track To Meet 2025 Goals

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:IQST) on Friday announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The company clocked a quarterly revenue of $102.8 million, up by 90% year-over-year, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $84.59 million. The revenue rose by 42% sequentially.

Gross revenue for the quarter was $118.5 million (including $15.7 million intercompany revenue, highlighting strong subsidiary synergy).

The third-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $0.68 million. The Telecom segment posted an adjusted EBITDA of $0.60 million, and the Fintech segment posted $0.08 million.

The quarterly Revenue Run Rate stood at $411.5 million. The quarter’s adjusted EBITDA Run Rate was $2.73 million.

Outlook And Dividend

IQSTEL said it remains on track to achieve its 2025 revenue forecast of $340 million.

It has already announced an organic revenue forecast of $430 million for 2026, representing 26% Y/Y organic growth and is on track to reach $15 million EBITDA target in 2026.

IQSTEL and strategic partner Cycurion Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCU) agreed to exchange $1 million in shares, forming a sibling-company alliance to develop next-generation AI-driven cybersecurity solutions.

Both companies will distribute $500,000 in shares as dividends to their shareholders before December 31, 2025.

Thanks to this strategic partnership, IQSTEL is adding Cybersecurity services to its expanding portfolio.

IQST Price Action: iQSTEL shares were up 0.11% at $4.57 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock