EXCLUSIVE: Telecom Drives iQSTEL's 42% Q3 Revenue Growth

iQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:IQST) on Thursday disclosed the third quarter net revenue growth of 42% sequentially to $102.8 million vs consensus of $84.589 million.

Gross revenue for the quarter stood at $118.5 million. This includes $15.7 million of intercompany revenue among IQSTEL subsidiaries. Year-to-date (YTD) revenue came in at $232.8 million.

The company confirmed the current revenue run rate of around $400 million, with a business mix of about 80% telecommunications and 20% fintech.

Leandro Iglesias, CEO of IQSTEL Inc. said, "We continue to deliver organic growth while leveraging synergies between our subsidiaries, creating a powerful ecosystem of connectivity, Proprietary AI, and digital services."

Outlook

The company expects to achieve the full-year 2025 guidance of $340 million.

Last week, iQSTEL stated that it is on track to achieve its 2025 revenue target, thanks to continued organic expansion across its Telecom, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cybersecurity, and Fintech services businesses.

Also, the company said it saw 2026 organic revenue of $430 million. This forecast is 26% higher than the guidance for 2025 of $340 million, compared to the consensus of $336.1 million and the 2024 figure of $283 million.

The company says it expects to become a $1 billion tech-driven enterprise by 2027.

Price Action: IQST shares closed higher by 0.57% at $5.29 on Wednesday.

