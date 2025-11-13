Red Cat Posts Double Miss For Q3, Cuts Guidance, Shares Tumble

Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RCAT) reported financial results for the third quarter after the market close on Thursday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q3 Highlights: Red Cat reported third-quarter revenue of $9.65 million, missing analyst estimates of $16.68 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The drone solutions company reported a third-quarter loss of 16 cents per share, missing analyst estimates for a loss of 10 cents per share.

Despite the top-line miss, Red Cat said revenue was up 646% on a year-over-year basis. The company highlighted an expanded partnership with the U.S. Army in the quarter, now valued at approximately $35 million.

Red Cat ended the third quarter with $212.5 million in cash and accounts receivable.

“This liquidity gives us the appropriate strength and ability to execute the demands of the U.S. Army’s SRR program, continue building out our USV division and take advantage of possible technology acquisitions and international growth opportunities as we look to position ourselves into 2026,” said Chris Ericson, CFO of Red Cat.

What’s Next: Red Cat expects fourth-quarter revenue of $20 million to $23 million versus estimates of $23.40 million.

Red Cat also lowered its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $34.5 million to $37.5 million, down from prior guidance of $80 million to $120 million. Analysts had been expecting full-year revenue of $70.12 million.

Red Cat’s management team will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 4:30 p.m. ET. Given the lack of commentary on the lowered guidance, investors will be watching for any updates on the call.

RCAT Price Action: Red Cat Holdings shares were down 7.11% in after-hours, trading at $7.19 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: MacroEcon/Shutterstock.com