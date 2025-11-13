Stratasys Q3 Revenue Growth Driven By Strong Customer Engagement

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares were trading higher during premarket on Thursday after the company reported third-quarter FY25 results.

Details

The company clocked a quarterly revenue of $137.0 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $136.6 million. The adjusted gross margin declined to 45.3% from 49.6% a year ago.

Adjusted operating income was $0.1 million for the period, compared to an operating loss of $0.1 million in the same period the previous year.

Adjusted net income was $1.5 million for the period, up from $0.4 million in the same period the previous year.

Adjusted EPS of 2 cents was better than the analyst consensus estimate of $0.00.

Adjusted EBITDA reached $5.0 million from $5.1 million the prior year.

The company reported $6.9 million in operating cash flow, compared with $4.5 million in cash used in operating activities.

Stratasys held cash and equivalents of $71.5 million as of September 30, 2025.

Management Commentary

”We are strategically investing in the technological capabilities and customer relationships that position us to capture substantial growth as these high-value applications scale,” said Stratasys CEO Dr. Yoav Zeif. “Customer engagement remains robust across these verticals, with active partnerships on compelling use cases that reinforce our confidence in our competitive positioning and additive manufacturing’s long-term trajectory.”

Outlook

Stratasys reiterated its outlook for revenue of $550.00 million-$560.00 million, versus an analyst consensus estimate of $553.3 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $30 million-$32 million.

Stratasys cut its adjusted EPS guidance to $0.13–$0.16, vs consensus of $0.14.

Price Action: SSYS shares are up 6.18% at $10.13 premarket at the last check on Thursday.

