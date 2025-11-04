CAVA Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates: Details

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) stock was down after the company released its third-quarter earnings report after Tuesday's closing bell, missing analyst estimates.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: CAVA Group reported quarterly earnings of 12 cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate of 13 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $292.23 million, which missed the Street estimate of $292.8 million.

CAVA reported the following third quarter highlights:

Year-over-year CAVA revenue growth of 20% including CAVA same restaurant sales growth of 1.9%

17 net new CAVA restaurant openings during the quarter

CAVA restaurant-level profit margin of 24.6%

“Q3 of 2025 delivered another quarter of market share growth, while we continued to reinforce our value proposition, rooted in the quality, relevance, convenience and experience that we are known for,” said Brett Schulman, CEO of CAVA Group.

CAVA Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, CAVA stock was down 7.54% at $47.80 in Tuesday's extended trading.

