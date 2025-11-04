Astera Labs Posts Strong Q3 Earnings Driven By 'Robust' AI-Related Demand

Astera Labs Inc (NASDAQ:ALAB) reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 after the market close on Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know from the report.

Q3 Highlights: Astera Labs reported third-quarter revenue of $230.58 million, beating analyst estimates of $206.55 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The semiconductor-based connectivity solutions company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 49 cents per share, beating estimates of 39 cents per share.

Total revenue was up 104% on a year-over-year basis, driven by new AI platform ramps featuring multiple product families.

“During the quarter, we saw robust demand and upside across our signal conditioning, smart cable module (SCM), and switch fabric portfolios as new AI platforms ramped up production,” said Jitendra Mohan, CEO of Astera Labs.

Astera Labs expects fourth-quarter revenue of $245 million to $253 million. The company anticipates fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 50 cents to 51 cents per share versus estimates of 42 cents per share.

“Looking into Q4, we anticipate continued PCIe 6 momentum alongside robust growth from our Taurus Ethernet SCMs,” Mohan said.

Astera Labs executives are currently discussing the quarter on an earnings call that kicked off at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ALAB Price Action: Astera Labs shares were up 1.13% in after-hours Tuesday, trading at $181.33 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

