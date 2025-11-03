ON Semiconductor Sees Boost From AI Growth And Stable Chip Market

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) stock gained after it reported its fiscal third-quarter 2025 results on Monday.

ON stock is moving in positive territory. Find out why here

The company reported a quarterly revenue decline of 12% year-on-year (Y/Y) to $1.55 billion, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $1.52 billion.

The adjusted EPS of 63 cents beat the analyst consensus estimate of 59 cents.

Also Read: ON Semiconductor To Acquire Aura’s Vcore Power Tech

Revenue from Power Solutions Group (PSG) declined 11% Y/Y to $737.6 million, Analog and Mixed-Signal Group (AMG) decreased 11% Y/Y to $583.3 million, and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG) fell 18% Y/Y to $230.0 million.

The adjusted gross margin declined by 750 basis points to 38.0%, while the adjusted operating margin decreased by 900 basis points to 19.2%, indicating semiconductor industry pricing pressures.

Onsemi generated $418.70 million in operating cash flow, $372.4 million in free cash flow and held $2.87 billion in cash and equivalents as of October 3, 2025.

Onsemi President and CEO Hassane El-Khoury noted that Onsemi is seeing steady stabilization in its core markets and continued growth in AI. As demand for energy efficiency rises across automotive, industrial, and AI platforms, he said the company is broadening its portfolio to deliver system-level solutions that help customers achieve greater performance while using less power, he added.

Outlook

Onsemi expects fourth-quarter adjusted revenue of $1.480 billion to $1.580 billion, compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $1.526 billion.

The company expects quarterly adjusted EPS of 57 cents to 67 cents (compared to the analyst consensus estimate of 62 cents) and an adjusted gross margin of 37.0% to 39.0%.

ON Price Action: ON Semiconductor shares were up 2.62% at $51.39 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock