Capital One Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates By 36%: Details

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) released its third-quarter earnings report after Tuesday's closing bell.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Capital One reported quarterly earnings of $5.95 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $4.37 by 36%.

Quarterly revenue came in at $15.35 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $15.07 billion and was up from revenue of $10.01 billion from the same period last year.

Capital One reported the following balance sheet items for the third quarter:

Total net revenue increased 23 percent to $15.4 billion.

Total non-interest expense increased 18 percent to $8.3 billion: 4 percent increase in marketing. 22 percent increase in operating expenses.

Pre-provision earnings increased 29 percent to $7.1 billion.

Provision for credit losses decreased $8.7 billion to $2.7 billion: Net charge-offs of $3.5 billion. $760 million loan reserve release.



“In the third quarter, our adjusted earnings, top-line growth, credit results and capital generation continued to be strong,” said Richard D. Fairbank, CEO.

“The Discover integration continues to go well and we are well positioned to capitalize on the opportunities that lie in front of us,” Faribank added.

COF Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Capital One stock was up 3.02% at $223.60 in Tuesday's extended trading.

