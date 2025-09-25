Red downward movement chart
September 25, 2025 4:27 PM 1 min read

LightPath Stock Drops After Q4 Report: Here's Why

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) shares fell after the company reported a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss after Thursday's closing bell.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter. 

The Details: LightPath Technologies reported quarterly losses of 16 cents per share, which missed the analyst estimate for losses of four cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $12.21 million, which beat the Street estimate of $12.2 million and was up from revenue of $8.63 million from the same period last year.

“Fiscal 2025 closed with a clear validation of our strategy: move away from Germanium optics, scale our proprietary BlackDiamond glass into key defense verticals, and push up the value chain into complete IR camera systems,” Sam Rubin, CEO of LightPath, said.

LPTH Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, LightPath Technologies stock was down 14.31% at $5.57 in Thursday's extended trading. 

