Asana Shares Climb After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings

Asana, Inc. ASAN released its second-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: Asana reported quarterly earnings of six cents per share, which beat the Street estimate of five cents.

Quarterly revenue of $196.94 million beat the analyst estimate of $193.01 million and is up from revenue of $179.21 million from the same period last year.

Asana reported the following Q2 business highlights:

The number of Core customers, or customers spending $5,000 or more on an annualized basis, grew to 25,006 in the second quarter, an increase of 9% year over year. Revenues from Core customers in the second quarter grew 12% year over year.

The number of customers spending $100,000 or more on an annualized basis in the second quarter grew to 770, an increase of 19% year over year.

Overall dollar-based net retention rate in the second quarter was 96%.

“Every company is looking for the productivity unlock from AI. With the Asana Work Graph and AI Studio, we bring AI workflows directly into the flow of work — so teams move faster, operate more efficiently, and deliver stronger business outcomes,” said Dan Rogers, CEO.

“This is a massive, underserved opportunity and we are already executing on this vision with AI Studio, Smart Workflows and our soon-to-be-launched Teammates,” Rogers added.

Outlook: Asana raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to between 23 cents and 25 cents, versus the 34 cent estimate, and raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $780 million to $790 million, versus the $852.16 million estimate.

ASAN Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Asana stock was up 7.80% at $15.34 in Wednesday's extended trading.

