ChargePoint Stock Slides After Q2 Results: Here's Why

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT released its second-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a run-down of the report.

CHPT is in negative territory. Check out the latest moves here.

The Details: ChargePoint reported quarterly losses of $1.42 per share, which missed the analyst estimate for losses of $1.21.

Quarterly revenue came in at $98.59 million, which beat the Street estimate of $96.64 million.

Read Next: Google Stock Roars Back After ‘Government Folds Like Cheap Suit’

For the second quarter, ChargePoint reported:

Networked charging systems revenue for the first quarter was $50.4 million, down 21% from $64.1 million in the prior year’s same quarter.

Subscription revenue was $39.9 million, up 10% from $36.2 million in the prior year’s same quarter.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 33% as compared to 26% in the prior year’s same quarter, primarily due to subscription revenue growth as a percentage of total revenue and improvement in subscription margins.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $58.6 million, down 12% from $66.4 million in the prior year’s same quarter.

“In the second quarter, ChargePoint’s focus on operational excellence delivered meaningful improvement in gross margin and cash management. Our commitment to deliver innovation is translating into new products that are receiving very positive market reaction,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint.

Outlook: ChargePoint sees third-quarter revenue in a range of $90 million to $100 million, versus the $106.69 million analyst estimate.

CHPT Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, ChargePoint stock was down 4.92% at $10.25 in Wednesday's extended trading.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock