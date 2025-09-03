Figma Stock Plunges On Q2 EPS Miss: Details

Figma, Inc. FIG released its second-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Figma reported quarterly earnings of zero cents per share, which missed the analyst estimate of 18 cents.

Quarterly revenue clocked in at $249.64 million, which beat the Street estimate of $228.2 million and is up from revenue of $177.19 million from the same period last year.

Figma reported the following second quarter highlights:

Net Dollar Retention Rate for customers with ARR of $10,000 or more was 129% as of June 30, 2025.

11,906 Paid Customers with more than $10,000 in ARR as of June 30, 2025.

1,119 Paid Customers with more than $100,000 in ARR as of June 30, 2025.

Launched four new products: Figma Make for AI-powered prototyping; Figma Draw for richer visual expression; Figma Sites for publishing designs as live websites; and Figma Buzz for creating marketing assets.

“Our performance this quarter highlights the strength of our business and the critical value of design,” said Praveer Melwani, Figma’s CFO.

“We delivered best-in-class revenue growth and positive operating margin as we kept investing in AI and expanded our platform. Our 129% Net Dollar Retention Rate also shows that our customers are continuing to deepen their investment in Figma’s platform,” Melwani.

Outlook: Figma sees third-quarter revenue between $263 million and $265 million and full-year revenue between $1.021 billion and $1.025 billion, implying 37% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

FIG Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Figma stock was down 10.67% at $60.86 in Wednesday's extended trading.

