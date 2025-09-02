HealthEquity Stock Climbs After Q2 Earnings Report: Here's Why

HealthEquity, Inc. HQY released its second-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: HealthEquity reported adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share, which beat the Street estimate of 92 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $325.83 million, which beat the $320.82 million analyst estimate.

For the second quarter, HealthEquity reported:

10.0 million HSAs, an increase of 6% compared to the second quarter FY25.

Total HSA Assets of $33.1 billion, an increase of 12% compared to second quarter FY25.

17.1 million Total Accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDBs, an increase of 5% compared to second quater FY25.

“The HealthEquity team delivered continued momentum during our second quarter with strong 9% revenue growth, record gross margin of 71% and record adjusted EBITDA of $151 million,” said Scott Cutler, CEO of HealthEquity.

“We believe our outlook is even brighter with our national lawmakers providing the largest legislative expansion of HSAs since 2006 as more American families seek access to the financial security and tax benefits that they provide,” Cutler added.

Outlook: HealthEquity raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to between $3.74 and $3.91, versus the $3.72 estimate, and raised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion, versus the $1.3 billion estimate.

HQY Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, HealthEquity stock was up 4.66% at $92.99 in Tuesday's extended trading.

