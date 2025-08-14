Sandisk Stock Slides On Q4 Earnings: The Details

Sandisk Corp SNDK reported fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025 on Thursday after the bell. Here’s a look at the key details from the quarter.

Q4 Revenue: $1.90 billion, versus estimates of $1.81 billion

Q4 Adjusted EPS: 29 cents, versus estimates of four cents

“The ramp of BiCS8 brings new levels of performance, density and energy efficiency to our customers. With High Bandwidth Flash (HBF), we are creating a new paradigm for AI inference solutions,” said David Goeckeler, CEO of Sandisk.

“With demand improving and industry fundamentals strengthening, we are well-positioned to drive sustainable growth, expand margins, and generate strong cash flow.”

Outlook: Sandisk expects fiscal first-quarter revenue to be between $2.1 billion and $2.2 billion versus estimates of $1.99 billion. The company also guided for first-quarter adjusted earnings of 70 cents to 90 cents per share versus estimates of 84 cents per share, per Benzinga Pro.

Sandisk’s management team is currently discussing the quarter on an earnings call that started at 4:30 p.m. ET.

SNDK Price Action: Sandisk shares were down 8.74% in after-hours Thursday, trading at $42.60 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

