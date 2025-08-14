August 14, 2025 5:12 PM 1 min read

Sandisk Stock Slides On Q4 Earnings: The Details

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Sandisk Corp SNDK reported fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025 on Thursday after the bell. Here’s a look at the key details from the quarter.

  • Q4 Revenue: $1.90 billion, versus estimates of $1.81 billion
  • Q4 Adjusted EPS: 29 cents, versus estimates of four cents

SNDK is feeling the pressure from bearish momentum. See what is driving the movement here.

“The ramp of BiCS8 brings new levels of performance, density and energy efficiency to our customers. With High Bandwidth Flash (HBF), we are creating a new paradigm for AI inference solutions,” said David Goeckeler, CEO of Sandisk.

“With demand improving and industry fundamentals strengthening, we are well-positioned to drive sustainable growth, expand margins, and generate strong cash flow.”

Outlook: Sandisk expects fiscal first-quarter revenue to be between $2.1 billion and $2.2 billion versus estimates of $1.99 billion. The company also guided for first-quarter adjusted earnings of 70 cents to 90 cents per share versus estimates of 84 cents per share, per Benzinga Pro.

Sandisk’s management team is currently discussing the quarter on an earnings call that started at 4:30 p.m. ET.

SNDK Price Action: Sandisk shares were down 8.74% in after-hours Thursday, trading at $42.60 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Nor Gal/Shutterstock.com

SNDK Logo
SNDKSanDisk Corp
$42.99-8.55%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved