Paysafe Limited PSFE shares surged on Tuesday after the payments platform topped Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings and revenue estimates, posted organic growth in its Digital Wallets unit, and raised its full-year sales outlook.

The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 46 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents.

Quarterly sales of $428.218 million outpaced the Street view of $424.749 million (down 3% year over year). Paysafe registered organic revenue growth of 5% in the quarter under review.

Reported revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $428.2 million, a decrease of 3%, compared to $439.9 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Merchant Solutions’ revenue fell 9% to $232.245 million. Digital Wallets gained 6% to $201.155 million.

“A very solid quarter with revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS all in line with our expectations,” said CEO Bruce Lowthers.

The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $105.0 million (compared to $119.0 million in the prior-year period), including a $25.4 million headwind from the disposal of its direct marketing business line.

As of June 30, total cash and equivalents were $266.1 million, total debt was $2.6 billion and net debt was $2.3 billion. Compared to December 31, 2024, total debt increased by $187.4 million.

Outlook

Paysafe reaffirmed its FY2025 adjusted EPS outlook at $2.21–$2.51, versus the $2.38 consensus.

It raised FY2025 sales guidance to $1.710–$1.734 billion (prior view: $1.710 billion-$1.73 billion), compared with the $1.722 billion estimate.

“Collectively, we remain on track to drive stronger growth and margin improvement in the second half of the year,” Lowthers added.

Price Action: PSFE shares are trading higher by 13.42% to $13.35 at last check Tuesday.

