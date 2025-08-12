EXCLUSIVE: Telecom-Fintech IQSTEL Hits $35 Million July Revenue

IQSTEL IQST announced on Tuesday that its preliminary July 2025 revenue would be approximately $35 million, surpassing the company's $400 million annualized revenue run rate, five months ahead of its internal schedule.

If IQSTEL maintains this revenue level through the second half of 2025, it expects to accomplish $210 million in second-half revenue, keeping it firmly on track to achieve its $340 million full-year revenue goal.

The current revenue mix is approximately 80% telecom and 20% fintech, the company said.

This is how IQSTEL has grown from $13 million in revenue in 2018 to nearly $300 million in 2024, with a clear goal of becoming a $1 billion revenue company by 2027, and from a deficit in the net shareholder's equity of $1.5 million in 2018 to positive net shareholder's equity of $11.9 million in 2024.

Since its NASDAQ uplisting, IQSTEL has strengthened its financial position by reducing nearly $7 million in debt, the equivalent of approximately $2 per share. Of this $7 million debt reduction, $3.5 million was converted into preferred shares.

The company is upgrading its accounting systems and workflows to enable monthly reporting of both revenue and EBITDA.

As previously disclosed, IQSTEL is actively pursuing acquisitions with the potential to add $10 million in EBITDA, aiming for a $15 million EBITDA run rate in operating businesses by 2026. These transactions will likely occur over the next 18 months.

IQSTEL recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Cycurion CYCU to integrate high-tech, high-margin services into IQSTEL's business platform.

IQSTEL and Cycurion will combine expertise to deliver next-generation, AI-driven cybersecurity solutions to telecom operators, governments, and enterprises worldwide through this collaboration.

IQSTEL's strategic target is to reach $1 billion in revenue by 2027.

Price Action: IQST stock traded higher by 3.80% at $8.20 premarket at the last check on Tuesday.

