Sunrun Stock Soars After Q2 Earnings Report: Here's Why

Sunrun, Inc. RUN released its second-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Sunrun reported quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share, which beat the consensus estimate for losses of 18 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $569.33 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $548.4 million and is up from revenue of $523.86 million from the same period last year.

Sunrun reported the following key operating metrics for the second quarter:

Subscriber Additions were 28,823, a 15% increase compared to the second quarter of 2024.

were 28,823, a 15% increase compared to the second quarter of 2024. As of June 30, 2025, Sunrun had 941,701 subscribers. Subscribers as of June 30, 2025, grew 14% compared to June 30, 2024.

Storage Capacity Installed was 392 megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2025, a 48% increase from the second quarter of 2024.

was 392 megawatt hours in the second quarter of 2025, a 48% increase from the second quarter of 2024. Solar Capacity Installed was 227 megawatts, an 18% increase from the second quarter of 2024.

was 227 megawatts, an 18% increase from the second quarter of 2024. Subscriber Value was $53,891 in the second quarter of 2025, a 22% increase compared to the second quarter of 2024.

was $53,891 in the second quarter of 2025, a 22% increase compared to the second quarter of 2024. Contracted Subscriber Value was $49,919 in the second quarter of 2025, a 19% increase compared to the second quarter of 2024.

“We are delivering the best product and experience for customers, underwriting volumes with strong unit margins, driving cost and efficiency improvements, and growing our generation capabilities as the nation’s largest distributed power plant operator, hitting records this summer in providing energy capacity for the grid, said Mary Powell, Sunrun’s CEO.

“This focus resulted in Sunrun setting a new record in the second quarter for Contracted Net Value Creation as we achieved an all-time high 70% storage attachment rate,” Powell added.

RUN Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Sunrun stock was up 14.22% at $10.36 in Wednesday's extended trading.

