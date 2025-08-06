IonQ Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Raises 2025 Revenue Guidance

IonQ Inc IONQ reported second-quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q2 Earnings: IonQ reported second-quarter revenue of $20.69 million, beating analyst estimates of $17.23 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The quantum computing company reported a second-quarter loss of 70 cents per share, missing estimates for a loss of 27 cents per share.

IonQ ended the quarter with $656.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments.

“I am pleased to report that we beat the top end of guidance for Q2 revenue by 15%, and strengthened our balance sheet via the largest equity investment from a single institution in the quantum industry,” said Niccolo de Masi, CEO of IonQ.

“We also made very tangible progress towards delivering our #AQ64 application performance benchmark, with strong indications that it will be achieved in the near term.”

IonQ announced that it appointed de Masi to the additional position of board chairman. Former CEO Peter Chapman has stepped down as executive chairman and as a member of the board.

Guidance: IonQ sees third-quarter revenue of $25 million to $29 million. The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance from a range of $75 million to $95 million to a new range of $82 million to $100 million versus estimates of $84.26 million.

IONQ Price Action: IonQ shares were down 3.23% in after-hours, trading at $39.90 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

