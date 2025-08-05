Upstart Stock Is Tumbling After Hours: What's Going On?

Upstart Holdings Inc UPST reported second-quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday. Shares are facing significant selling pressure after hours. Here’s what you need to know from the report.

Q2 Earnings: Upstart reported second-quarter revenue of $257 million, beating analyst estimates of $225.28 million. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 36 cents per share, beating estimates of 26 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 102% year-over-year in the second quarter. The company originated 372,599 loans during the period, up 159% year-over-year.

Upstart ended the quarter with $788.42 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“A year ago, you saw the first signs that Upstart was returning to growth mode — and today you can see it in full bloom,” said Dave Girouard, co-founder and CEO of Upstart.

“In addition to achieving triple-digit revenue growth, we reached GAAP profitability a quarter sooner than expected and our newer businesses actually accelerated off their amazing growth in the first quarter.”

Outlook: Upstart expects third-quarter revenue of approximately $280 million versus estimates of $267.47 million. The company also raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance from $1.01 billion to $1.055 billion versus estimates of $1.01 billion.

UPST Price Action: Upstart shares were down 8.75% in after-hours, trading at $75.20 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

