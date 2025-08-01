Dominion Energy Inc. D on Friday announced second-quarter financial results, net income of $760 million, or 88 cents per share, a significant increase from $563 million, or 64 cents per share, in the same period of 2024

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 75 cents, which beat the consensus estimate of 72 cents.

Operating revenue for the quarter increased 9.3% year-over-year to $3.81 billion; however, it fell short of the $3.86 billion estimate.

Dominion Energy’s regulated business segments were the primary drivers of growth for the quarter. Adjusted operating earnings for Dominion Energy Virginia rose to $549 million, up from $485 million in the same period last year.

Dominion Energy South Carolina also saw a significant increase, with adjusted operating earnings climbing to $109 million from $69 million a year ago.

The Contracted Energy segment experienced a decline in adjusted operating earnings, falling to $47 million from $100 million in the prior-year quarter due to planned outages at the Millstone power station.

Outlook

Dominion Energy affirmed its full-year 2025 adjusted earnings guidance range of $3.28 to $3.52 per share, consistent with the consensus estimate of $3.39.

Price Action: D shares are trading higher by 3.49% to $60.49 at Friday’s last check.

