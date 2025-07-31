Cloudflare Inc NET reported second-quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday. Here’s what you need to know from the report.

Q2 Revenue: $512.32 million, versus estimates of $501.33 million

Q2 Adjusted EPS: 21 cents, versus estimates of 18 cents

Total revenue was up 28% on a year-over-year basis. The company generated $99.8 million of operating cash flow and $33.3 million of free cash flow during the quarter.

Cloudflare ended the period with $3.96 billion in cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities.

“We’re innovating faster than ever, and demand remains strong, as our largest customers grow their investments with Cloudflare at the highest levels we’ve seen since 2022,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare.

“While we’ve continued to sign even bigger and longer deals, some of our most strategic wins have been centered around our work to help invent the new business model for content creators on the AI-driven Internet.”

Outlook: Cloudflare expects third-quarter revenue of $543.5 million to $544.5 million versus estimates of $538.29 million. The company anticipates third-quarter adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share versus estimates of 21 cents per share.

Cloudflare also raised its full-year guidance. The company increased its 2025 revenue outlook from a range of $2.09 billion to $2.094 billion to a new range of $2.113 billion to $2.115 billion versus estimates of $2.096 billion.

Cloudflare raised its full-year earnings forecast from a range of 79 to 80 cents per share to a new range of 85 to 86 cents per share versus estimates of 80 cents per share.

Management will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call set for 5 p.m. ET.

NET Price Action: Cloudflare shares were up 4.38% in after-hours, trading at $216.78 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Piotr Swat/Shutterstock.com