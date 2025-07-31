July 31, 2025 10:07 AM 3 min read

Shell CEO Warns Chemicals Weakness May Persist

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Shell Plc SHEL on Thursday posted second-quarter results, outperforming profit expectations despite softer macro conditions and margin pressures across several segments.

Adjusted earnings per American Depositary Share came in at $1.44, ahead of the $1.21 consensus estimate. However, revenue fell short at $65.41 billion, compared with analysts’ forecast of $69.20 billion.

Total adjusted earnings reached $4.3 billion, supported by strong upstream and integrated gas performance, even as trading contributions and chemicals margins weakened.

Also Read: Shell Sees Lower Production, Softer Trading In Q2

Integrated Gas production declined 2% quarter over quarter to 913,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, while LNG liquefaction volumes edged up to 6.72 million metric tons. Realized liquids and gas prices dipped to $60 per barrel and $7.20 per thousand standard cubic feet.

Marketing sales volumes rose 5% sequentially to 2.81 million barrels per day, driven by higher Mobility segment output at 2.04 million b/d. Lubricants dipped slightly to 85,000 b/d, while Sectors & Decarbonisation climbed to 684,000 b/d.

Shell generated $11.9 billion in cash flow from operations during the quarter, supporting a newly announced $3.5 billion share buyback set to be completed by the next earnings release.

Total shareholder distributions for the period totaled $5.7 billion, including $3.5 billion in completed repurchases and $2.1 billion in cash dividends. A second-quarter dividend of $0.3580 per share was declared, payable September 22.

The company continued cutting costs, achieving $800 million in structural reductions in the first half of 2025, $500 million of which came from operational streamlining. Cumulative cuts since 2022 now stand at $3.9 billion, tracking toward its $5 billion to $7 billion target by 2028.

Shell also strengthened its deepwater portfolio with increased stakes in Brazil’s Gato do Mato and Nigeria’s Bonga fields. It brought Brazil’s Mero-4 online and marked a milestone with the first shipment from its LNG Canada terminal, part of its broader goal to grow LNG sales by 4% to 5% annually through 2030.

At the end of the quarter, net debt stood at $43.2 billion, up from $41.5 billion in the first quarter, driven by capital returns and lease-related outflows. Gearing rose to 19.1% from 18.7%.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Outlook

During the earnings conference call, Shell’s CFO reportedly indicated an expectation for crude oil trading activity to pick up again throughout the rest of the year, following a muted second quarter. Conversely, the CEO reportedly cautioned that weakness in chemicals markets could persist for a long time.

The company expects Integrated Gas production between 910,000 and 970,000 boe/d and LNG liquefaction volumes of 6.7 to 7.3 million tons. Upstream volumes are projected at 1.7 to 1.9 million boe/d, while Marketing volumes should range from 2.6 to 3.1 million b/d.

Refinery utilization is forecast between 88% and 96%, and Chemicals plant utilization is expected to fall between 78% and 86%.

Corporate Adjusted Earnings were a net expense of $463 million for the second quarter of 2025. Looking ahead, Corporate Adjusted Earnings are expected to be a net expense of approximately $500 million to $700 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Full-year 2025 capital expenditures remain guided at $20 billion to $22 billion.

Track the broader energy sector through ETFs such as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE and iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF IEO.

Price Action: SHEL shares are trading 0.45% higher at $72.04 premarket at the last check on Thursday.

Next Read:

Photo by FotograFFF via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
SHEL Logo
SHELShell PLC
$71.770.07%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
54.61
Growth
47.63
Quality
N/A
Value
87.91
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CVX Logo
CVXChevron Corp
$153.42-0.09%
IEO Logo
IEOiShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
$91.230.13%
XLE Logo
XLESPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
$87.960.32%
XOM Logo
XOMExxon Mobil Corp
$112.090.17%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved