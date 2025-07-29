Teladoc Health Reports Smaller-Than-Expected Q2 Loss, Revenue Tops Estimates

Teladoc Health Inc TDOC reported second-quarter financial results Tuesday after the bell. Here’s a look at the key highlights from the report.

Check out TDOC stock price action here.

Q2 Earnings: Teladoc reported second-quarter revenue of $631.9 million, beating analyst estimates of $623.1 million. The telehealth company reported a second-quarter loss of 19 cents per share, beating analyst estimates for a loss of 25 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was down 2% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. revenue fell 4% year-over-year, while International revenue increased 10% year-over-year. Here's a breakdown of revenue by segment.

Access Fees: down 6% to $523.7 million

Integrated Care: up 4% to $391.5 million

BetterHelp: down 9% to $240.4 million

Other: up 31% to $108.2 million

Cash flow from operations was $91.4 million in the second quarter and free cash flow came in at $61.2 million. The company said capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs totaled $30.2 million. Teladoc ended the period with approximately $679.62 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“We continue to work with focus and urgency to advance our strategic priorities, invest in products and capabilities, and deliver solid financial performance,” said Chuck Divita, CEO of Teladoc Health.

“We intend to build on our leadership position by delivering and orchestrating care across patients, providers, platforms, and partners, enhancing the patient experience, improving clinical outcomes and driving greater value for our clients.”

Outlook: Teladoc expects third-quarter revenue of $614 million to $636 million versus estimates of $628.01 million. The company anticipates a third-quarter loss of 20 to 35 cents per share versus estimates for a loss of 18 cents per share.

Teladoc also narrowed its full-year 2025 outlook. The company expects 2025 revenue to be in the range of $2.5 billion to $2.55 billion versus estimates of $2.52 billion. Teladoc anticipates a full-year loss of $1 to $1.35 per share versus estimates for a loss of $1.08 per share, per Benzinga Pro.

TDOC Price Action: Teladoc shares were up 3.85% in after-hours, trading at $7.82 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: courtesy of Teladoc Health.