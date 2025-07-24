What's Going On With Intel Shares Thursday?

Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading lower Thursday. The company is anticipated to release second quarter earnings today after the market closes.

What To Know: Analysts estimate earnings per share of 1 cent and revenue of $11.91 billion, per data from Benzinga Pro.

For the first quarter, the company reported earnings per share of 13 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 1 cent. Additionally, Intel reported revenue of $12.67 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion.

Intel has a mixed track record when it comes to beating revenue and earnings expectations.

Analyst Changes: Ahead of earnings, multiple analysts have issued price target adjustments

Stifel analyst Ruben Roy maintained a Hold rating on Intel and raised the price target from $21 to $24.5.

maintained a Hold rating on Intel and raised the price target from $21 to $24.5. UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Neutral rating on Intel and raised the price target from $21 to $25.

The consensus price target for Intel is $23.73, with the lowest price target at $14 and the highest price target at $36.

How To Buy Intel Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Intel's case, it is in the Information Technology sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Related Link: American Airlines CFO Declares Worst Is Over, But Cautious Outlook Sinks Stock

INTC Price Action: At the time of writing, Intel stock is trading 2.6% lower at $22.87, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock