GitLab Stock Drops After Q1 Report, Q2 Revenue Guidance Below Estimate

- GitLab reports earnings of 17 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 15 cents.
- Quarterly revenue comes in at $214.51 million, which beat the Street estimate of $213.16 million.
GitLab, Inc. GTLB released its first-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details in the report.
The Details: GitLab reported quarterly earnings of 17 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 15 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $214.51 million, which beat the Street estimate of $213.16 million.
For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, GitLab reported:
- Customers with more than $5,000 of ARR reached 10,104, an increase of 13% year-over-year.
- Customers with more than $100,000 of ARR reached 1,288, an increase of 26% year-over-year.
- Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 122%.
- Total RPO grew 40% year-over-year to $955.1 million, while cRPO grew 34% to $584.8 million.
“First quarter fiscal year 2026 results underscore the power of our AI-native DevSecOps platform to help customers deliver mission-critical software. We’re giving every developer the AI-driven edge they need to innovate faster and more efficiently,” said Bill Staples, GitLab CEO.
“As AI transforms development practices, our unified platform enables organizations to integrate these capabilities within a framework that helps maintain enterprise controls and deliver the required scalability and security,” Staples added.
Outlook: GitLab sees second-quarter adjusted EPS of between 16 and 17 cents, versus the 16 cent estimate, and revenue of between $226 million and $227 million, versus the $227.16 million analyst estimate.
GTLB Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, GitLab stock was down 11.67% at $42.85 in Tuesday's extended trading.
