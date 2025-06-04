Verint Stock Jumps After Q1 Beat, Confident FY26 Guidance

Zinger Key Points
- Verint stock surges after Q1 earnings and revenue beat estimates, and full-year EPS guidance tops Wall Street expectations.
- AI-driven business growth remained strong, with AI ARR up 24% year-over-year and now making up nearly half of total ARR.
- Rebound or breakdown? See how Matt Maley is trading June’s market volatility, live this Wednesday, June 4 at 6 PM ET.
Verint Systems Inc. VRNT shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company posted better-than-expected first-quarter results and reaffirmed full-year guidance above analyst expectations.
What To Know: The company reported earnings of 29 cents per share, beating the 22 cents consensus estimate by nearly 32%. Revenue came in at $208.1 million, ahead of the $194.6 million estimate. While both earnings and revenue declined year-over-year, down 51% and 6% respectively, investors are reacting positively to the results being above guidance and to the company's reaffirmed outlook.
Verint maintained its full-year adjusted EPS guidance at $2.93, slightly above the consensus of $2.92. It also reaffirmed its revenue outlook between $931 million and $989 million, consistent with its prior range and bracketing analyst expectations of $959 million.
A key focus in the report was Verint's AI-powered business. AI annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew 24% year-over-year to $354 million and now represents nearly half of the company's total ARR, which stands at $710 million. The company expects AI ARR to grow more than 20% for the full year and is aiming for total ARR growth of 8%, supported by ongoing demand for its CX automation tools.
Management also highlighted strong free cash flow generation, with a 12% increase projected for the year. Verint bought back approximately 2.5 million shares in the first quarter and said buybacks will continue to be a primary use of capital.
Investors are responding to the stronger-than-expected quarter, accelerating AI momentum and management's confidence in hitting full-year targets.
VRNT Price Action: Verint Systems shares closed up 2.95% at $18.34 at publication on Wednesday; shares were up 16.33% at $21.33 after-hours, according to Benzinga Pro.
Read Next:
- Stocks Stall On Weak Economic Data, Treasuries Eyes Best Rally In 7 Months: What’s Driving Markets Wednesday?
Photo: Piotr Swat via Shutterstock.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.