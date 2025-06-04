Verint Stock Jumps After Q1 Beat, Confident FY26 Guidance

Verint Systems Inc. VRNT shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company posted better-than-expected first-quarter results and reaffirmed full-year guidance above analyst expectations.

What To Know: The company reported earnings of 29 cents per share, beating the 22 cents consensus estimate by nearly 32%. Revenue came in at $208.1 million, ahead of the $194.6 million estimate. While both earnings and revenue declined year-over-year, down 51% and 6% respectively, investors are reacting positively to the results being above guidance and to the company's reaffirmed outlook.

Verint maintained its full-year adjusted EPS guidance at $2.93, slightly above the consensus of $2.92. It also reaffirmed its revenue outlook between $931 million and $989 million, consistent with its prior range and bracketing analyst expectations of $959 million.

A key focus in the report was Verint's AI-powered business. AI annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew 24% year-over-year to $354 million and now represents nearly half of the company's total ARR, which stands at $710 million. The company expects AI ARR to grow more than 20% for the full year and is aiming for total ARR growth of 8%, supported by ongoing demand for its CX automation tools.

Management also highlighted strong free cash flow generation, with a 12% increase projected for the year. Verint bought back approximately 2.5 million shares in the first quarter and said buybacks will continue to be a primary use of capital.

Investors are responding to the stronger-than-expected quarter, accelerating AI momentum and management's confidence in hitting full-year targets.

VRNT Price Action: Verint Systems shares closed up 2.95% at $18.34 at publication on Wednesday; shares were up 16.33% at $21.33 after-hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

