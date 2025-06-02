June 2, 2025 4:26 PM 1 min read

Credo Technology Group Q4 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Strong Guidance, Company Says Results Fueled By 'Surging Demand'

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 after the market close on Monday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q4 Earnings: Credo Technology Group reported fourth-quarter revenue of $170.03 million, beating analyst estimates of $162.96 million. The connectivity solutions company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 35 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 28 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue in the quarter was up 179.7% year-over-year and up 25.9% sequentially. The company reported adjusted gross margin of 67.4%. Credo Technology Group ended the period with $431.3 million in cash and short-term investments.

“The Company’s results were fueled by surging demand for our innovative, reliable and energy-efficient high-performance connectivity solutions. We continue to see growing demand for our solutions across hyperscaler customers to power advanced AI services, a trend we believe will persist for the foreseeable future,” said Bill Brennan, president and CEO of Credo Technology Group.

Outlook: Credo Technology Group expects first-quarter revenue in the range of $185 million to $195 million versus estimates of $167.83 million. The company anticipates an adjusted gross margin between 64% and 66% in the first quarter.

Credo’s management team will further discuss the quarter on a conference call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

CRDO Price Action: Credo Technology shares were up 15.26% in Monday’s after-hours session, trading at $72.21 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Overview
