Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 after the market close on Monday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q4 Earnings: Credo Technology Group reported fourth-quarter revenue of $170.03 million, beating analyst estimates of $162.96 million. The connectivity solutions company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 35 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 28 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue in the quarter was up 179.7% year-over-year and up 25.9% sequentially. The company reported adjusted gross margin of 67.4%. Credo Technology Group ended the period with $431.3 million in cash and short-term investments.

“The Company’s results were fueled by surging demand for our innovative, reliable and energy-efficient high-performance connectivity solutions. We continue to see growing demand for our solutions across hyperscaler customers to power advanced AI services, a trend we believe will persist for the foreseeable future,” said Bill Brennan, president and CEO of Credo Technology Group.

Outlook: Credo Technology Group expects first-quarter revenue in the range of $185 million to $195 million versus estimates of $167.83 million. The company anticipates an adjusted gross margin between 64% and 66% in the first quarter.

Credo’s management team will further discuss the quarter on a conference call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

CRDO Price Action: Credo Technology shares were up 15.26% in Monday’s after-hours session, trading at $72.21 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: bluestork/Shutterstock.