EXCLUSIVE: Virgo CEO Highlights VirgoPAY, Wallet Launches — 'A Lot Of People Globally Need A Stablecoin'

Canadian cryptocurrency company VirgoCX is entering a phase of growth and working on providing stablecoin solutions for people around the world.

Stablecoin Solutions: In an exclusive interview with Benzinga at Consensus 2025, VirgoCX CEO Adam Cai shared how his company is growing from offering cryptocurrency trading in Canada to becoming a full-service solution all around the world.

"What we envision is there's a lot of people globally need a stablecoin, either for their trading purposes or for their payment needs," Cai told Benzinga.

The CEO said there are a lot of people who don't have a bank account and others who need stablecoins to trade.

"We want to have a lot of different channels in the world where people can have real-time payments to convert money to stablecoins."

Cai said the company recently launched VirgoPAY, a payment solution that will work with credit cards and local transfers to "reinvent the system."

Currently, global payments can be costly with card payments anywhere from 3% to 5% in fees and also take a long time to process, Cai said.

VirgoPAY wants to make fees around 1% and transfers take a few seconds.

"That's making that use case much easier," Cai said of VirgoPay.

Crypto Wallets: Cai said one of his biggest beliefs for the cryptocurrency sector is that every person on earth should have a crypto wallet five years down the road, if not before.

With Virgo's Wallet V, the company has a self-custody wallet that includes features like multi-chain storage, on-chain crypto swaps and cross-chain swaps.

Cai said in the future, the wallet will be the one stop shop to do everything, including instantly connecting to VirgoPAY.

Cai said the goal is for Virgo's crypto wallet to be the easiest to use.

While some people remain skeptical using crypto wallets, Cai said that they are good to help manage private keys and more people are trusting with reports of banks going bankrupt and governments struggling financially around the world.

"A lot of people are now trusting their own abilities."

Photo: SWK Stock via Shutterstock