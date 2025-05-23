May 23, 2025 11:40 AM 2 min read

Pepe Up 3% As 'Dogecoin Millionaire' Says It May Become 'The Best Trade Of My Life'

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Pepe PEPE/USD is drawing serious attention from high-profile traders as its metrics and momentum surge.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Market Cap24-Hour Trend7-Day Trend
Pepe PEPE/USD $0.00001497$6.3 billion+3% +10% 
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2374$35.3 billion -1.9%+3.8% 
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001502$8.8 billion-2.7% -0.5% 

Trader Notes: Glauber Contessoto known as the ‘Dogecoin Millionaire’, revealed that his Pepe position, entered just three months ago, is now up over $500,000.

He called the move "possibly the best trade of my life," unless Dogecoin hits $5 in 2025, which remains his long-term moonshot. For now, he’s staying bullish, stating simply: "Up only."

Fellow trader Bluntz Capital sees PEPE in the early stages of a bullish Elliott Wave structure, with clean 1-2 waves forming at the bottom. He believes multiple major legs higher are still ahead, suggesting a full 5-wave impulse could push the meme coin much further. "PEPE looks like it's setting up for something big," Bluntz said, signaling a strong continuation of the current trend.

Statistics: Pepe-focussed trader Plazma noted that Pepe has added 448 new holders in a single day taking the total to 436,915.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

While Pepe's 24-hours trading volume ($3.1 billion) exceeds Shiba Inu (483.9 million) significantly, Plazma also highlighted that with another 40% jump Pepe will chase Shiba Inu to the second position in valuation.  

IntoTheBlock data shows Pepe's large transaction volume and daily active addresses are up by 26.3% and 16.5%, respectively.

71% of Pepe holders are in profit, 7% are at breakeven.

Coinglass data shows Pepe liquidations in the past 24 hours stands at $6.9 million, dominated by long liquidations of $4.07 million. Open interest in Pepe positions spiked to $694.8 million.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

PEPE/USD Logo
$PEPEPepe
$0.000015-4.06%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.2358-4.00%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu
$0.000015-4.25%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMemeCoins
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved