Pepe Up 3% As 'Dogecoin Millionaire' Says It May Become 'The Best Trade Of My Life'

Pepe PEPE/USD is drawing serious attention from high-profile traders as its metrics and momentum surge.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend Pepe PEPE/USD $0.00001497 $6.3 billion +3% +10% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2374 $35.3 billion -1.9% +3.8% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001502 $8.8 billion -2.7% -0.5%

Trader Notes: Glauber Contessoto known as the ‘Dogecoin Millionaire’, revealed that his Pepe position, entered just three months ago, is now up over $500,000.

He called the move "possibly the best trade of my life," unless Dogecoin hits $5 in 2025, which remains his long-term moonshot. For now, he’s staying bullish, stating simply: "Up only."

Fellow trader Bluntz Capital sees PEPE in the early stages of a bullish Elliott Wave structure, with clean 1-2 waves forming at the bottom. He believes multiple major legs higher are still ahead, suggesting a full 5-wave impulse could push the meme coin much further. "PEPE looks like it's setting up for something big," Bluntz said, signaling a strong continuation of the current trend.

Statistics: Pepe-focussed trader Plazma noted that Pepe has added 448 new holders in a single day taking the total to 436,915.

While Pepe's 24-hours trading volume ($3.1 billion) exceeds Shiba Inu (483.9 million) significantly, Plazma also highlighted that with another 40% jump Pepe will chase Shiba Inu to the second position in valuation.

IntoTheBlock data shows Pepe's large transaction volume and daily active addresses are up by 26.3% and 16.5%, respectively.

71% of Pepe holders are in profit, 7% are at breakeven.

Coinglass data shows Pepe liquidations in the past 24 hours stands at $6.9 million, dominated by long liquidations of $4.07 million. Open interest in Pepe positions spiked to $694.8 million.

