Pepe Up 3% As 'Dogecoin Millionaire' Says It May Become 'The Best Trade Of My Life'

- Explosive growth in PEPE’s price and on-chain metrics fuel comparisons to SHIB and DOGE.
- Trader says a 5x move could still be ahead as bullish momentum builds.
Pepe PEPE/USD is drawing serious attention from high-profile traders as its metrics and momentum surge.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Market Cap
|24-Hour Trend
|7-Day Trend
|Pepe PEPE/USD
|$0.00001497
|$6.3 billion
|+3%
|+10%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.2374
|$35.3 billion
|-1.9%
|+3.8%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001502
|$8.8 billion
|-2.7%
|-0.5%
Trader Notes: Glauber Contessoto known as the ‘Dogecoin Millionaire’, revealed that his Pepe position, entered just three months ago, is now up over $500,000.
He called the move "possibly the best trade of my life," unless Dogecoin hits $5 in 2025, which remains his long-term moonshot. For now, he’s staying bullish, stating simply: "Up only."
Fellow trader Bluntz Capital sees PEPE in the early stages of a bullish Elliott Wave structure, with clean 1-2 waves forming at the bottom. He believes multiple major legs higher are still ahead, suggesting a full 5-wave impulse could push the meme coin much further. "PEPE looks like it's setting up for something big," Bluntz said, signaling a strong continuation of the current trend.
Statistics: Pepe-focussed trader Plazma noted that Pepe has added 448 new holders in a single day taking the total to 436,915.
While Pepe's 24-hours trading volume ($3.1 billion) exceeds Shiba Inu (483.9 million) significantly, Plazma also highlighted that with another 40% jump Pepe will chase Shiba Inu to the second position in valuation.
IntoTheBlock data shows Pepe's large transaction volume and daily active addresses are up by 26.3% and 16.5%, respectively.
71% of Pepe holders are in profit, 7% are at breakeven.
Coinglass data shows Pepe liquidations in the past 24 hours stands at $6.9 million, dominated by long liquidations of $4.07 million. Open interest in Pepe positions spiked to $694.8 million.
Image: Shutterstock
