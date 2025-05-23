Dogecoin Climbs 2%: Can It Target $1 Soon?

Dogecoin DOGE/USD is catching fire again as technical strength, growing retail interest,and Bitcoin's BTC/USD surge fuel chatter about the meme coin hitting the iconic $1 level.

What Happened: On his May 22 podcast, crypto analyst Kevin said DOGE could revisit its former all-time highs near $0.95, or even break the "famous dollar level", if Bitcoin maintains upward momentum.

He attributes this potential breakout to DOGE's strong technical structure and continued popularity with retail traders.

While Kevin says a price between $3.80 and $4.00 could be possible this cycle under exceptional conditions, his short-term focus is on the $0.26–$0.285 resistance zone, the confluence of the macro golden pocket and 200-day simple moving average.

A breakout here could send Dogecoin toward $0.33, the measured move from a bullish flag pattern on the daily chart.

Dogecoin's fundamentals are aligning with bullish sentiment and technical (macro golden pocket), all eyes are on the $0.26–$0.285 breakout zone, with $0.33 as the next near-term target describing as "bullish flag pattern".

Trader Bluntz Capital sees DOGE breaking upward out of a channel and says a "god candle" is loading on the chart.

Bitcoinsensus noted past bull flags on DOGE delivering massive gains: the 1st flag at +90%, 2nd flag with +215%, 3rd flag generating +440%. He believes the 4th flag could lead to $0.95, a 560% spike.

Also Read: Is A Dogecoin Breakout To $0.30 Brewing?

Why It Matters: In an X post on May 23, interoperability protocol Wormhole announced that Dogecoin is now available on the Solana blockchain, unlocking new utility and bridging ecosystems.

This integration could drive greater liquidity, trading volume, and cross-chain speculation, especially with Solana's high-speed infrastructure supporting DOGE.

According to Coinglass, Dogecoin liquidations fell to just $2.86 million on May 23, the lowest since May 8.

Open interest surged 3.3% to $3.06 billion, its highest level since May 11, signaling rising market engagement.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock